Images show vehicle involved in carjacking, robbery, and kidnapping: police

Authorities have released images they say show a vehicle involved in a carjacking, robbery, and kidnapping in the District.

The crimes were reported on January 9 around 7 :30 p.m. in the 400 block of K Street in northwest Washington.

Police say the suspect caused the victim to stop by swerving in front of him. The suspect then assaulted the victim, snatched his phone, then got in the car and made them drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

The suspect then dropped the victim off and fled in his vehicle.

Images from surveillance cameras captured the suspect and his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. A $1,000 reward is being offered in the case.