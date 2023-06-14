'I'm lucky to be alive': Scalise recalls shooting 6 years later ahead of Congressional Baseball Game

"Look - I’m lucky to be alive," said Congressman Steve Scalise Wednesday as members of Congress warmed up at Nationals Park ahead of the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

It was 2017, when a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for the charity baseball game. Scalise was critically wounded and aides were also struck. Law enforcement and other congressmen dove for cover.

The assailant, who had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP, fought a gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.

"If you look at what happened that day. The gunman shows up wanting to take out all of us on the ball field that morning – and everybody’s alive expect the shooter, God performed miracles that day," Scalise said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Congressman Steve Scalise recalls Congressional Baseball shooting 6 years later

He said the shooting sharpened his focus on his family who was with him every step of the way during his over three-month recovery which required him to learn how to walk again.

Wednesday’s game will feature Democrats and Republicans from the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Money raised from the game benefits local charities in the D.C. area. Scalise said he expects more than 20,000 fans to show up for the game and hopes to raise over $1 million that will benefit dozens of non-profits.

Last year Republicans shut out the Democrats 10 to 0. It marked the second victory in a row for the Republicans who won 13 to 12 the year before.

The classic game was first played in 1909. Republicans hold the advantage over Democrats with a 44-42-1 record.