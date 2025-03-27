The Brief Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrest of a "major" MS-13 gang leader in Virginia. Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13, is a transnational gang that originated in Los Angeles, and has since gained a grip on much of Central America. The American government blames violence generated by the group as a driver of migration to the U.S.



Law enforcement agencies reportedly arrested one of the top three U.S. leaders of the violent MS-13 gang in Virginia on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi told FOX News that the 24-year-old’s arrest was a joint effort between the FBI, the Prince William County Police Department, ATF, ICE, and the Virginia State Police.

MS-13 gang leader arrested

What we know:

Authorities said the alleged gang leader was arrested in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to FOX 5 DC. Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel watched the arrest unfold from a nearby tactical operations center. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and senior DOJ official Emil Bove were also present.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t released the suspect’s name.

What they're saying:

"They executed a clean, safe operation and the bad guys in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. Virginia and the country is a lot safer today," Bondi told Fox News following the arrest.

"Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!" President Donald Trump wrote on social media.

"This is what can happen when you put good cops in good places to take on bad guys. And America should be watching this. And we are proud to be here standing with these brave warriors," Patel said.

What is MS-13?

The backstory:

Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13, is a transnational gang that originated in Los Angeles, and has since gained a grip on much of Central America. The American government blames violence generated by the group as a driver of migration to the U.S.

MS-13 was formed by Salvadoran immigrants that came to the United States in order to escape the civil war in their home country, according to the Justice Department. Some of its members were trained in guerilla warfare and the use of military weapons.

The gang is "well-organized and is heavily involved in lucrative illegal enterprises, being notorious for its use of violence to achieve its objectives," the Justice Department says.

"Fear and intimidation are used in extorting payments from any legitimate or illegitimate business owners for the right to conduct their business in MS-13 territory," Justice Department officials say. "MS-13 members have been involved in rapes and witness intimidation."

Investigators say MS-13 is involved in trafficking stolen vehicles from the U.S. to Central America, and they’re also known for human smuggling, weapons smuggling and illegal gun sales.

"MS-13 also has theft crews traveling across the United States, stealing over-the-counter medications from retail stores that are then sold in the illegal market," the Justice Department says.

The FBI created an MS-13 task force in 2004 to coordinate cooperation among state and local law enforcement agencies, but deportation of MS-13 members "has exacerbated the gang problem by fueling its international proliferation," the Justice Department bulletin says.

The Trump administration said several top members of MS-13 have been deported to El Salvador since Trump took office again in January.