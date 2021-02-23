Icy, hazardous road conditions reported Tuesday across parts of northern Virginia

Icy roads left behind by the latest blast of winter weather are causing hazardous commutes for drivers in the northern Virginia region Tuesday.

Virginia State Police say crashes peaked around 4 a.m. and have remained consistent along all major interstates throughout the morning.

Authorities say they cleared over a dozen crashes and are on the scene of over 30 more. They say most of the crashes involved vehicle damage but no major injuries.

Officials are telling drivers to slow down and stay alert for black ice -- especially on overpasses and bridges. They also advise to buckle up and increase the driving distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.