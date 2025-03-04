ICE raids increase in northern Virginia, causing concern among several communities

The Brief Communities in northern Virginia are concerned as ICE raids are increasing in the area. Activist groups have been holding rallies to advocate for the immigrant community. It comes after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order mandating that local law enforcement work with ICE.



Immigration enforcement activity continues to make waves in northern Virginia, with more ICE raids taking place this morning, prompting strong reactions from the Arlington community.

From Los Angeles to Philadelphia to right here in Virginia, these ICE raids are sweeping across the country. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Arlington calling ICE agents "rockstars," as she claims they are working to take criminals off the streets. But for many residents, these raids are deeply traumatizing, sparking fears across local neighborhoods.

Community Activists Organize

Rallies Held:

A rally was held Tuesday in Arlington to advocate for the immigrant community, with speakers discussing what more Arlington County can do to provide added protections.

"We saw that Youngkin has deputized Virginia State Police to act as ICE agents. We see that they deputized Virginia state corrections officers and other federal agencies are also in operation with ICE across the country. So it is critical that Arlington County to expand the protections under the trust policy as well."

A video was sent to Fox5 by an Arlington County community member, who shared it with *LaCollectiVA*. The video captures ICE officers arriving in a neighborhood this morning, banging on doors and leaving residents shaken.

Gov. Youngkin Orders Compliance

Local Agencies Helping ICE:

These raids started on Sunday, just days after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order allowing state police to cooperate with federal immigration officers.

While Secretary Noem insists that ICE is only targeting the "worst of the worst" — MS-13 gang members, 18th Street gang members — many advocates argue this is a false pretense, and that innocent people are being caught up in the raids.

"They are trying to say that the people that are being targeted are people that make our communities unsafe, and we know that is absolutely not true — not only though the data that shows that most of the people that are getting detained have no criminal record but more than that, these people are our neighbors, these people have families," one activist said at Tuesday's rally.

Dozens of community members gathered on Tuesday to offer support, educate others on their rights if ICE officers come knocking, and discuss ways to advocate to local and state leaders for further protection.

Wednesday morning, a group is expected to gather at the U.S. Capitol. Four Democratic mayors from "sanctuary cities" will face members of Congress. Many Republicans believe their immigration policies are getting in the way of federal agents.