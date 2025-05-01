ICE raids home of family from Maryland, looking for other suspects

The Brief A family who recently moved from Maryland to Oklahoma were awoken in the middle of the night by 20 agents. The agents had a search warrant that named other suspects, not the family. Her family's phones, laptops and cash were all seized.



A Maryland family who recently relocated say federal immigration agents raided their new home – looking for suspects who had previously lived there.

What we know:

A woman and her family moved to Oklahoma City from Maryland, with her husband staying back a few extra weeks to join them this weekend.

Two weeks into their fresh start, 20 men with guns busted through the door of their new home, according to Oklahoma News 4.

The men reportedly identified themselves as federal agents with the U.S. Marshals, ICE and the FBI. The agents ordered the family outside into the rain before they could dress.

"I keep asking them, ‘who are you? What are you doing here? What’s happening,’" she told News 4. "And they said, ‘we have a warrant for the house, a search warrant.’"

The woman told News 4 that the names on the search warrant were not hers or anyone in her family. She did recognize the names – from pieces of mail likely belonging to previous tenants.

"We just moved here from Maryland," she said. "We’re citizens. That’s what I kept saying. We’re citizens."

She said the agents seized their phones, laptops and their cash savings as "evidence."

"I told them before they left, I said you took my phone. We have no money. I just moved here," she said. "I have to feed my children. I’m going to need gas money. I need to be able to get around. Like, how do you just leave me like this? Like an abandoned dog."

She told News 4 that they've been told it could be "months" before their belongings are returned. The agents reportedly wouldn't even leave a business card, and she has no idea who to contact to reclaim her family's belongings.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service told News 4 they were aware of the raid, but were not involved. A spokesperson for the FBI told News 4 that they were assisting on the case but were not on the scene.