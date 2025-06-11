ICE to deploy tactical units to Northern Virginia and 4 other cities, sources say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Law enforcement officers, including members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team and Homeland Security agents, are seen outside the Federal Building as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. Hundreds of Marines are due to arrive in Los Angeles on June 10 after US President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials. The 700 troops will join National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarization of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents. The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification of Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants, with raids conducted on workplaces. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

ICE is preparing to deploy Special Response Teams (SRTs) to five cities run by Democratic leaders ahead of anticipated protest activity this weekend, FOX has confirmed.

What we know:

SRTs are elite SWAT tactical teams responsible for going after the most high-risk targets. They were most recently deployed in Los Angeles as part of the federal government's efforts to quell protest activity.

Reports say the teams will deploy in Northern Virginia, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Seattle.

Hundreds of "No Kings Day" protests are planned across the U.S. on Saturday, June 14, to protest the Trump administration's policies.

"From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like," organizers said on the official No Kings website.

The largest of these protests is planned for Philadelphia, one of the cities reportedly being targeted by the ICE SRTs.

"These riots are not going to deter us," one source involved in planning told FOX reporter Brooke Taylor. "We are here doubling down and enforcement operations are going to happen. If anything, we will be arresting more illegal aliens in these locations."

The backstory:

Protests planned for Saturday, June 14 coincide with a large-scale military parade in Washington, D.C. to mark the Army's 250th anniversary. It is also President Donald Trump's birthday.

"It’s going to be an amazing day," Trump said to reporters Tuesday. "We’ll have tanks, we’ll have planes, we’ll have all sorts of things. I think it’s going to be great."

Trump warned that any demonstrations during the parade would be met with force.

"If there’s any protesters that want to come out," he said, "they’re going to be met with very big force."