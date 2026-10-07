'I will be representing myself': Suspect in Virginia wife's murder makes dramatic court appearance

The Brief Roger Bradford appeared via video in Loudoun County court following his extradition from Pennsylvania. Bradford declared he would represent himself and refused a bond hearing, telling the judge he was right where he needed to be. Prosecutors plan to pursue first-degree murder charges despite an initial second-degree warrant, with a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 18.



The man accused of murdering his wife, a prominent northern Virginia real estate agent, made a dramatic first court appearance Wednesday in Loudoun County, initially stating he planned to hire his own attorney before declaring he would represent himself and refusing a bond hearing.

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What we know:

Roger "Paul" Bradford appeared via video link from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he was transferred Tuesday following his extradition from Pennsylvania on the day of his wife's funeral, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reported.

During the hearing, Bradford declared, "I will be representing myself. I don't trust lawyers, they are the worst criminals." He also declined a bond hearing, telling Judge Kelly King, "I'll make it easy on you. I don't want no bond hearing. I'm right where I need to be." Judge King cut him off at that point and advised him not to make any further statements regarding the case.

Roger Bradford (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

Bradford sought clarification on the murder charge, stating the documents he was given listed second-degree murder and adding, "I don't know where first-degree murder came from." When the judge clarified that the arresting documents did say second-degree murder, Bradford replied, "Thank God, that's a big difference." Prosecutors clarified after the hearing that the initial warrant served as a placeholder and that they intend to pursue a first-degree murder charge based on evidence. Additional charges, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, remain possible.

RELATED: Husband charged with killing real estate agent wife extradited to Virginia on day of funeral

When the court attempted to schedule an Oct. 28 review hearing to confirm his defense representation, Bradford requested a different date, stating it was his deceased wife's birthday and remarking, "I think I will be in psychosis that day." He noted that he had not reviewed documents and lacked his glasses and Bible after spending "14 days in a dungeon in Pennsylvania."

Hit list of other potential targets

Addressing allegations regarding an alleged hit list found during the investigation, prosecutors said any related matters would fall under federal jurisdiction or be handled in Iowa, where the target list allegedly involved data centers. Bradford previously served time in Iowa for wire fraud.

When the judge set the preliminary hearing for Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., Bradford replied, "I should be available, Your Honor."

RELATED: Roger Bradford contacted relative after killing wife in Loudoun County, sheriff’s office says