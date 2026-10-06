Husband charged with killing real estate agent wife extradited to Virginia on day of funeral

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The Brief Lisa Bradford was laid to rest as her alleged killer and husband, Roger Bradford, was extradited back to Virginia. Roger Bradford was arrested in Pennsylvania hours after Lisa Bradford was shot and killed in the couple's Virginia home. Court documents revealed Roger Bradford had a list of potential targets with his wife's name at the top.



Lisa Bradford, a Northern Virginia real estate agent who was allegedly killed by her husband, was laid to rest Tuesday.

What we know:

It comes as her alleged killer, Roger "Paul" Bradford, was extradited from Pennsylvania to Virginia to face a first-degree murder charge.

Roger Bradford is being taken to the Adult Detention Center in Leesburg. He was arrested in Bedford, Pennsylvania, hours after Lisa Bradford was shot to death on September 22 in the couple’s Aldie home. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Pennsylvania today to pick him up and return him to Virginia.

His extradition to Virginia marks his first return to Loudoun County since his wife's death.

READ MORE | Northern Virginia real estate agent Lisa Bradford allegedly killed by her husband in Loudoun County

As law enforcement escorted Roger Bradford back to Virginia, hundreds gathered for Lisa Bradford’s funeral mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Aldie.

What they're saying:

"Lisa's spirit is going to carry on," said John Grzejka, a friend of Lisa Bradford. "I think the takeaway when you have a person like Lisa in your life, it just makes you want to do better. It makes you want to be a better father, a better parent, a better realtor, you know, just a better human being in society. And that's my takeaway, man. Let's just, let's all be better."

Grzejka also spoke about the emotional service and the strength of Lisa Bradford's children.

"I think everything's going to take care of the way it should handle the justice system," Grzejka said. "But I think today it's all about Lisa and those children. I mean the children are so freaking, they're definitely her offspring. I mean incredible young adults. And the fact that they did the eulogy was just so touching, man. So touching."

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According to case documents seen by FOX 5, investigators say Roger Bradford allegedly kept a journal containing a hit list of potential targets, with his wife's name and the date of her murder allegedly appearing at the top. Pennsylvania State Police discovered the journal inside the rental car Bradford was driving when he was stopped and arrested.

Bradford’s next legal step is an arraignment before a judge in Leesburg, which could happen as early as Wednesday.