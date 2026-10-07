Roger Bradford mug shot released; suspect extradited on day of wife's funeral

Authorities have released the mugshot of murder suspect Roger "Paul" Bradford following his extradition from Pennsylvania to Virginia on the same day his wife, Lisa Bradford, was laid to rest.

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The Brief Authorities released the mug shot of Roger "Paul" Bradford following his extradition to Virginia. Bradford faces a first-degree murder charge in the Sept. 22 shooting death of his wife. Investigators found a journal in Bradford's rental car containing a hit list with his wife's name.



Bradford was arrested in Bedford, Pennsylvania, hours after Lisa Bradford was shot to death on Sept. 22 at the couple’s home in Aldie. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to transport him back to Virginia, where he faces a first-degree murder charge.

Roger Bradford (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

As law enforcement escorted Bradford back to Virginia, hundreds gathered Tuesday for Lisa Bradford’s funeral mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Aldie.

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According to court records, investigators say Bradford allegedly kept a journal containing a hit list of potential targets, with his wife's name and the date of her murder listed at the top. Pennsylvania State Police found the journal inside the rental car Bradford was driving at the time of his arrest.

Bradford is scheduled to appear in court in Leesburg for an arraignment, which could take place as early as Wednesday.