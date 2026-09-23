The Brief Roger Bradford contacted a relative after the homicide Deputies found Lisa Bradford dead inside the home Bradford was taken into custody in Pennsylvania pending extradition



Roger Bradford, the 60‑year‑old man accused of shooting and killing his wife, 54‑year‑old Lisa Bradford, contacted a relative after the homicide and advised them of the circumstances, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Northern Virginia real estate agent Lisa Bradford allegedly killed by her husband in Loudoun County

At a news briefing Tuesday, Sheriff Mike Chapman said the relative alerted authorities and directed deputies to the home in the 24000 block of Quimby Oaks Place. When deputies arrived, they found Lisa Bradford dead inside the residence.

Roger Bradford has been charged with first‑degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Chapman said a handgun was used in the shooting and investigators are still searching for the weapon. He also noted the couple had "some prior criminal history," but did not elaborate.

Bradford fled before deputies arrived, prompting a multi‑state search across Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police located his rental vehicle on the Turnpike in Bedford County and took him into custody during a traffic stop. He is being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to Virginia.

RELATED: Husband arrested in Pennsylvania after wife killed in Northern Virginia home

Lisa Bradford was a real estate agent with Compass and had been licensed since 2008. The couple’s three children, two in college and one in high school, were not home at the time. Officials said the children have been notified.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic in nature and say there is no threat to the public.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Roger Bradford contacted relative after killing wife in Loudoun County, sheriff’s office says