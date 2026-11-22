Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy of Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)

The Brief More than 30 families were displaced and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning, Nov. 22, at a four-story multi-family building in the 100 block of Steeplechase Way in Largo. Prince George's County firefighters arrived at 3:52 a.m. to find fire showing through the roof. The American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region and county emergency officials are assisting displaced residents with financial aid, meals, blankets and recovery support.



More than 30 families – totaling over 75 people – have been displaced and one occupant was transported for medical evaluation after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning at a four-story multi-family building in Prince George's County, officials said.

What we know:

Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department units were dispatched to the 100 block of Steeplechase Way in Largo at 3:52 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, for a reported structure fire.

Crews arrived to find fire visible through the roof of the four-story multi-family dwelling and struck a second alarm. Firefighters brought the blaze under control and extinguished it.

One occupant was transported from the scene for evaluation, according to the fire department. Fire investigators remained on scene Sunday morning to examine the building.

The Prince George's County Office of Homeland Security and the American Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region responded to assist displaced residents.

According to the Red Cross, the fire displaced more than 30 families, or over 75 people. Trained disaster response volunteers are supporting residents with financial assistance, emotional and mental health support, and helping to replace medications and other essential items lost in the fire. A Red Cross emergency vehicle and volunteer team was also deployed to provide blankets, meals, snacks and drinking water to both residents and first responders.

Red Cross officials said they will continue working with Prince George's County partners in the coming days and weeks to connect affected families with recovery resources. Anyone with disaster-caused needs can call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the free Red Cross Emergency App to locate an open shelter.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not yet determined what sparked the blaze, where inside the four-story building the fire originated or the estimated cost of the damage.

Authorities also have not released an update on the condition of the occupant who was transported for evaluation.