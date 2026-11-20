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The Brief Bought a single scratch-off for himself. The winner contacted his hospitalized friend and gave him $1,000. This win leaves 300 unclaimed $30,000 prizes remaining.



A comic book enthusiast wore a supervillain costume to claim a $30,000 Maryland Lottery prize earlier this month.

Using the alias "Nurse Practitioner DOOM," the Baltimore man claimed his prize after winning on the $30 30X Cash scratch-off game on Nov. 12.

Lottery officials said the man told them he wore the costume on Halloween and repurposed it to maintain his anonymity while claiming the payout.

The winner said he was visiting a friend in the hospital who asked him to pick up his usual lottery numbers. He stopped at a liquor store on Sherwood Road in Baltimore to buy the requested Pick 4 and Pick 5 tickets.

While there, he bought a single scratch-off for himself. When that ticket did not win, he purchased a second one that returned the $30,000 top prize.

The winner contacted his hospitalized friend and gave him $1,000. When the appreciative friend initially insisted it would be a loan, the winner told him he never would have entered the store if not for the favor.

The 30X Cash game launched in September with 320 top prizes. This win leaves 300 unclaimed $30,000 prizes remaining.