The Brief Mild temperatures near 70 degrees and dry skies are expected for Monday afternoon and Monday Night Football before a cold front drops highs into the low 50s on Tuesday. A developing coastal storm – potentially a nor'easter – is expected to arrive on Thursday morning, bringing rainy and breezy conditions across the D.C. region for Thanksgiving Day. There could be 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain between Wednesday night and early Friday morning, creating wet roadways for holiday travelers while delivering needed drought relief.



Holiday travelers in the Washington, D.C. region should prepare for a wet and breezy Thanksgiving Day as FOX 5 Weather monitors a developing coastal storm capable of dumping up to 2.5 inches of rain across the area.

Thanksgiving storm outlook:

Forecast models are coming into agreement on a coastal system – potentially a nor'easter – developing over the Carolinas on Wednesday night before pushing north into the DMV on Thursday morning.

Rain is expected to move in ahead of 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and continue into Thursday evening before tapering off early Friday morning, with temperatures on Thanksgiving reaching a high near 58 degrees alongside breezy winds.

The system will act as a needed "drought buster," the timing will likely create wet roadways for drivers heading south or west on Thursday. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain could fall from Wednesday night through Friday morning, while colder air on the backside of the system sets up snowfall in the Allegheny Mountains. As the low-pressure system tracks north into the Northeast, it could also bring wet weather to New York's Thanksgiving Day parade.

Mild Monday:

Before the holiday storm arrives, the region will see a brief stretch of pleasant weather. Scattered light showers and drizzle Sunday evening will give way to patchy overnight fog and a low near 53 degrees.

A cold front moving in from the west will bring a chance of a few showers Monday morning before clearing out by late morning for a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. Northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph will accompany mild afternoon highs:

D.C., Upper Marlboro and Rockville: 68 degrees

Dale City: 69 degrees, with isolated spots potentially reaching 70

Fairfax: 67 degrees

Southern Maryland (La Plata, Prince Frederick and Leonardtown): 70 degrees

Western and mountain zones: 60 degrees in Hagerstown, Frederick, Martinsburg and Winchester; 63 in Front Royal; 56 in Cumberland

Conditions look ideal for Monday Night Football as the Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals, with dry, partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Temperatures will tumble overnight Monday into the 30s, ushering in a 10- to 15-degree cooldown on Tuesday with sunny, breezy skies and a high of 52 degrees.