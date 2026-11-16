The D.C., region is in for a sunny and cool Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s, kicking off a dry stretch of weather with gradually warming afternoons through the week.

Clear skies and lighter winds overnight led to a chilly start Monday morning, with early temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Monday’s highs in the upper 50s are near the seasonal average for mid-November. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop back into the 30s overnight.

Overnight and early morning lows are expected to stay in the 30s through midweek, and possibly into Thursday morning.

Afternoon temperatures will climb each day. Highs are forecast to reach the 60s on Tuesday, the mid-60s on Wednesday and the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday.

Dry conditions are expected to hold through the workweek before cloud cover returns over the weekend, with a slight chance of a few showers by Sunday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, cool Monday with highs in upper 50s