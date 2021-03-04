‘I cannot consider releasing you’: No bond for former police chief charged in fires across Maryland

A former Laurel City police chief who’s been linked to a dozen fires set across Maryland will remain behind bars.

Former Laurel police chief’s alleged victim says he’s stunned after investigation revelations

When the judge told retired chief Dave Crawford he’d stay in jail, he said, "I cannot consider releasing you.

READ MORE: Retired Laurel City Police Chief arrested in connection with fires across Maryland

Prosecutors described the "terror" his victims would be confronted with if he were on the loose again, considering most of his alleged crimes were acts of retribution.

Crawford is facing a plethora of charges ranging from arson to attempted murder for fires in Howard, Frederick, Charles, Montgomery, and Prince George’s county.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators say Crawford harbored grudges against his victims – most of whom had some prior altercation with him.

His alleged victims include:

- A former City of Laurel official

- Three former law enforcement officials including a former City of Laurel Police Chief

- Two relatives

- Two of Crawford’s former physicians

- A resident in his neighborhood

Crawford retired from his position as chief in 2010. The mayor at the time, Craig Moe, reportedly said Crawford was retiring for personal reasons and had been placed on administrative leave through November 2010.

