I-95 collapse: Surveillance video captures tanker crash, fire in Northeast Philadelphia

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 captured the moment a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashed on an exit ramp under I-95 in Philadelphia and burst into flames.

The resulting fire eventually caused the northbound lanes of the heavily trafficked interstate to collapse, and the southbound lanes damaged beyond repair.

The video shows the tanker truck getting off the exit ramp at Cottman Avenue and crashing as it navigated a left-hand curve that led it back under the highway. State police say the truck overturned -rupturing the tank – and burst into flames.

Officials say the truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline at the time of the crash. Family members shave since identified the driver of the truck as Nathaniel Moody.

The 53-year-old was delivering the fuel to local gas stations in his personal truck while working for a company based in Pennsauken, according to family members. Officials informed Moody’s family after the crash that human remains were recovered at the scene of the crash, but they have not yet been positively identified.

Moody's family described him as a father and experienced driver with more than 10 years behind the wheel.

Extreme heat from the fire caused an overpass on the northbound side to completely collapse, while also compromising the southbound portion of the highway.

Crews recovered the trapped truck from under debris Monday morning and have started to demolish the compromised southbound lanes.

No injuries have been reported to people on the interstate at the time, despite several videos showing cars driving past the fire prior to the collapse.

Another angle of the crash also surfaced on social media Monday night.

As officials continue to investigate the collapse, city, state and federal leaders are working to resolve major travel issues caused by the incident.