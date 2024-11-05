I-83 passes in DC: Ranked-choice voting, semi-open primaries on the way for 2026

A ballot initiative to introduce ranked-choice voting and semi-open primaries in Washington, D.C. has passed, AP calls.

D.C. joins two other states that have adopted and implemented ranked-choice voting: Maine and Alaska.

What is Initiative 83?

Initiative 83 asked voters if they wanted to let independents vote in primary elections and introduces ranked-choice voting to D.C. elections.

When will Initiative 83 take effect in D.C.?

Semi-open primaries and ranked-choice voting will take effect in 2026.

What does this mean for D.C.’s primaries?

D.C. has had closed primaries, meaning only Democrats and Republicans could vote in primaries. Backers of I-83 said that it freezes out independent voters from having any say over who winds up on the ballot in November.

But opponents – which include Democrats and Republicans – said Initiative 83 would violate the District’s home rule by dismantling D.C.’s partisan primary system.

With the passing of I-83, D.C.’s primaries will become semi-open in 2026.

How will this affect voting in D.C.?

I-83 introduced ranked voting, where voters pick their preference of five candidates, and those candidates square off until one receives a majority.

