I-270 SB closed after pedestrian fatally struck: police

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Interstate 270
WASHINGTON - I-270 southbound is closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning. 

According to police, a pedestrian ran into the road from the right shoulder, when a Lincoln vehicle was unable to avoid them and struck the pedestrian. A second vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan, then struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. 

All main lanes southbound on I-270 from Exit 5 are closed, leading to significant delays for drivers. 

This is the second fatal incident on I-270 this weekend. On Saturday, I-270 was shut down for hours following a fatal multi-vehicle crash. 

