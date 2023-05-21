I-270 SB closed after pedestrian fatally struck: police

I-270 southbound is closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian ran into the road from the right shoulder, when a Lincoln vehicle was unable to avoid them and struck the pedestrian. A second vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan, then struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

All main lanes southbound on I-270 from Exit 5 are closed, leading to significant delays for drivers.

This is the second fatal incident on I-270 this weekend. On Saturday, I-270 was shut down for hours following a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

Related article

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.