I-270 crash causes delays and lane closures in Montgomery County

Updated  May 24, 2024 3:54pm EDT
Montgomery County
A vehicle collision on I-270 causes major delays and lane closures in Montgomery County.

I-270 Southbound is experiencing major delays and lane closures from Germantown through Gaithersburg following a vehicle collision.

Montgomery County officials are on the scene of the collision and responding to a number of victims. Officials say a vehicle rolled over on Southbound I-270 just before I-370.

No word on the number of injuries or the cause of the collision.

According to officials, the right lanes are blocked off to traffic. 