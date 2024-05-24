I-270 crash causes delays and lane closures in Montgomery County
I-270 Southbound is experiencing major delays and lane closures from Germantown through Gaithersburg following a vehicle collision.
Montgomery County officials are on the scene of the collision and responding to a number of victims. Officials say a vehicle rolled over on Southbound I-270 just before I-370.
No word on the number of injuries or the cause of the collision.
According to officials, the right lanes are blocked off to traffic.