Hypothermia alert issued for DC one day after temperatures reach into the 80s

A hypothermia alert has been issued in D.C. just one day after Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport hit 81 degrees, according to the FOX 5 Weather team.

The hypothermia alert has been issued for 7 p.m. on Friday in accordance with the District of Columbia’s Winter Plan. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that temperatures will be 30 degrees but will feel like 27 degrees due to wind chill.

Thursday marked only the fourth time ever that D.C. has hit 80 degrees in February.

As temperatures fall, DC officials ask residents to take the following actions:

Stay inside if you can.

Cover up and limit exposed skin when you go outside.

Check on your neighbors and learn the signs of hypothermia - young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

To request shelter transport for DC residents who are experiencing homelessness and outside, please call 311 or the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093. The District opens Hypothermia Shelters in recreation centers and other public buildings to ensure there are warm, safe places to be for anyone experiencing homelessness.

For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.

For additional winter weather information and preparedness tips, visit https://ready.dc.gov/winterwx.