DC region experiences record high temperatures on Thursday

The unusually warm winter season continues across the D.C. region Thursday with all three major airports in the area reporting record temperatures.

According to the FOX 5 Weather team, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport hit 81 degrees, slightly passing the previous record of 78 degrees. While Dulles International Airport in Virginia reported a record of 80 degrees and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport reported a temperature of 79 degrees.

The previous record of 78 degrees was set in 1874.

Thursday's temperatures mark only the fourth time ever that D.C. has hit 80 degrees in February.

The highs will be short-lived, however with temperatures falling into the late afternoon and evening.

A cooler Friday has highs back in the 50s. Some showers - and potential snowflakes - Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.