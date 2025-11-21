Hyattsville police corporal indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor

The Brief Hyattsville police corporal indicted on sexual abuse and rape charges. Jonathan Monge, 48, placed on administrative leave without pay. Department cooperating with prosecutors as investigation continues.



A Hyattsville police corporal has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

What we know:

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson announced Thursday that Jonathan Monge was indicted on charges including sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, and third- and fourth-degree sex offenses.

Monge, a five-year member of the Hyattsville Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

"The Department takes these charges extremely seriously and is fully cooperating with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County," Hyattsville officials said in a statement. The department is also conducting a separate internal administrative investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

