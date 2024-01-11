Hyattsville man arrested, linked to 6 armed robberies of taxi drivers in Maryland: police

An adult man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent armed robberies targeting independent taxi service drivers in Hyattsville.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hyattsville man arrested linked to 6 armed robberies of taxi drivers in Maryland

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Francisco Chevez-Ramirez of Hyattsville. He is charged with six cases that occurred between January 4, 2024, and January 10, 2024, in the Edmonston area and areas in unincorporated Hyattsville.

According to police, Chevez-Ramirez called each of the victims and posed as a customer requesting a ride. Once he was inside their vehicle, he displayed a weapon and demanded money and property. In one case, the suspect struck the victim and forced them to drive to an ATM to take out additional money.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and a residential search warrant. A search of his home was conducted on January 10, during which he was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, Chevez-Ramirez was in possession of a replica firearm which is identical to the weapon described in the armed robberies. Additional evidence linked to the crimes was also recovered.



Chevez-Rmirez is charged with multiple charges which include first degree assault, armed robbery, and firearms offenses. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported the crime and are encouraged to contact Division I Hyattsville investigators at 301-699-2601.