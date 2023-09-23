Hyattsville early morning train derailment shuts down roadways

Officials are on the scene of an early morning freight train derailment in Hyattsville.

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue arrived in the area of Baltimore Avenue and Emerson Street around 1:33 a.m. No injuries have been reported. No fire showing or gas leaks detected.

Officials say cranes are in place and actively removing train cars. Expect delays in the area through Monday. No reported injuries and there is no threat to the community.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.