Husband surprises wife with $1 million Powerball ticket on her birthday

The Brief Virginia man surprises wife on her birthday with a $1 million winning Powerball ticket. Patrick Lash purchased the lucky ticket at Wegmans in Fredericksburg, matching five of the winning numbers. The retired couple plans to buy a home closer to their daughter with their winnings. Wegmans will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.



A Virginia man gave his wife an unforgettable birthday surprise with a $1 million winning Powerball ticket.

Patrick Lash revealed to lottery officials that he purchased the lucky ticket for the January 13 Powerball drawing at the Wegmans on Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg.

Husband surprises wife with $1 million Powerball ticket

What we know:

Lash's ticket matched the first five winning numbers, missing only the Powerball number. He decided to wait a day to reveal the surprise to his wife, timing it perfectly for her birthday.

"We're still in shock," Lash told officials as he redeemed the winning ticket. "It feels great!"

Couple plans to buy home closer to daughter

What's next:

The retired couple plans to use their winnings to buy a home closer to their daughter. Wegmans will also receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.