A Herndon man has been indicted in connection with a double homicide that claimed the lives of his wife and another man in 2023.

Brendan Banfield now faces charges of aggravated murder following the deaths of his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan, who was found shot in the Banfield home.

Brendan Banfield, 39, of Herndon, Va. Photo via Fairfax County Police Department

The incident occurred on February 24, 2023, when police responded to a 911 call at the Banfield's Herndon residence on Stable Brook Way.

Officers arrived to find a gruesome scene: Christine Banfield, 37, with multiple stab wounds, and Joseph Ryan, 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene, while Christine died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Husband indicted in Virginia double homicide as au pair faces murder charge

Initially, Brendan Banfield told dispatchers that Ryan had broken into their home, stabbed his wife and that he had shot Ryan in self-defense.

However, a seven-month investigation led to the indictment of Juliana Peres Magalhaes, the Banfields' 23-year-old au pair, for the shooting of Ryan.

Peres Magalhaes has been charged with second-degree murder.