Hurricane Milton: Images show trail of devastation left behind in Florida as storm pulls away

Hurricane Milton brought powerful winds, a dangerous storm surge and flooding to much of Florida after making landfall Wednesday along the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm.

Power outages were widespread and deaths have been reported.

It moved through Florida early Thursday, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph) when it roared ashore in Siesta Key, south of the populated Tampa Bay region, the National Hurricane Center said.

High winds, heavy rain and flooding hit areas including densely populated Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

On Thursday, chopper images captured the devastation from above. Among the damage was a Publix supermarket and several homes and vehicles.

