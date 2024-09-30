Hurricane Helene: Biden to deliver remarks on devastation

President Joe Biden is expected to address the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene at 10:30 a.m. today in the White House Roosevelt Room.

The Category 4 hurricane hit Florida's Big Bend area Thursday night before traveling across the southeast, impacting parts of North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. Helene hit hardest in western North Carolina, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. The total death toll is at least 91 people and at least 1,000 people are unaccounted for.

READ MORE: Helene aftermath latest: Death toll rises to nearly 100, NC communities still isolated

President Joe Biden meets with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall to discuss the current situation with Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico, Thursday, Sep Expand

The Biden Administration released a statement Saturday about the hurricane's impact. In the statement, President Biden said he is being regularly briefed regarding ongoing response efforts and "will make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding."

On Sunday evening, President Biden said he will visit areas impacted by Hurricane Helene this week as long as it does not disrupt emergency rescue and recovery. Former President Donald Trump is also expected to visit parts of Georgia impacted by the storm.

President Biden's address today will be streamed on FOX 5.

READ MORE: Asheville flooding: Hurricane Helene drone footage shows swallowed city streets