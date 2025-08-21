Hurricane Erin threatens Maryland, Virginia, Delaware beaches with heavy winds, high surf

The Brief Hurricane Erin sent strong winds and crashing waves toward mid-Atlantic beaches Thursday. Lifeguard stands were pulled back in Rehoboth Beach as high tide approached. Flood and storm warnings remain in effect for Maryland, Virginia and Delaware coastlines.



Hurricane Erin churned off the East Coast Thursday, sending powerful waves and gusty winds toward beaches in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Lifeguard stands moved back

Coastal towns including Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Ocean City braced for flooding as surf surged ahead of high tide.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda reported from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, where large waves crashed ashore and lifeguard stands were moved closer to the street as a precaution.

Flood warnings issued

Officials said water could reach the dunes but hoped it would stop short of the Boardwalk, which is lined with hotels, restaurants and shops.

Coastal Flood Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect across the region and offshore waters. The National Weather Service urged residents and visitors to prepare for flooding, especially in low-lying areas near tidal waterways.

