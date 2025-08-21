Hurricane Erin threatens Maryland, Virginia, Delaware beaches with heavy winds, high surf
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Hurricane Erin churned off the East Coast Thursday, sending powerful waves and gusty winds toward beaches in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.
Lifeguard stands moved back
Coastal towns including Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Ocean City braced for flooding as surf surged ahead of high tide.
FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda reported from the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, where large waves crashed ashore and lifeguard stands were moved closer to the street as a precaution.
Flood warnings issued
Officials said water could reach the dunes but hoped it would stop short of the Boardwalk, which is lined with hotels, restaurants and shops.
Coastal Flood Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings were in effect across the region and offshore waters. The National Weather Service urged residents and visitors to prepare for flooding, especially in low-lying areas near tidal waterways.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.