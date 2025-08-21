Hurricane Erin brings gusty winds to DMV region Thursday

The Brief Hurricane Erin expected to impact DMV with gusty winds. Ocean City could see gusts up to 45 mph, with dune erosion possible. Winds ease by evening as Erin moves northeast and high pressure builds.



Hurricane Erin continues to bring along strong gusty winds to much of the East Coast on Thursday as it makes its way to the North Atlantic.

Gusts peak near bay

In our region, the highest wind gusts will be closest to the bay and areas east. Ocean City is expected to see wind gusts ranging between the 30-45 mph range throughout the day. These persistent and strong wind gusts can destabilize dunes and erode some sand on the beaches.

Closer to home, we expect to see the strongest wind gusts to occur during the later morning hours. Areas east of I-95, in places like Annapolis and Cambridge, will see gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Winds ease by evening

As we head into the afternoon hours, gusts will slow down as Erin pulls further north and east. Most of the area will see gusts that range closer to 15-25 mph, especially as we enter the evening hours. Winds will begin to calm down to a more normal breeze by the time we head into the overnight hours, leaving us with a much nicer Friday setup.

Once Erin pushes out to the northeast, calmer conditions take hold thanks to a brief, but much-needed high pressure system that will sit over the area.

