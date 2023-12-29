Hundreds without power in Falls Church after utility pole hit in crash
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Multiple businesses, residences and government buildings in Falls Church are without power Friday morning.
The outage is due to an accident which hit a utility pole near North Washington Street and Great Falls Street in Falls Church. Roads are closed on Rt 29 between W Columbia Street and Great Falls Street, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
The utility pole is the same one that was hit earlier this month, causing outages for nearby City Hall and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Power had been restored in the area the same day.