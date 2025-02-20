Hundreds of crashes reported in Virginia as winter storms cause hazardous driving conditions

The Brief Icy roadways: Wednesday's storm left behind treacherous conditions in Virginia and North Carolina. Numerous crashes: Virginia State Police reported 275 crashes, with injuries and road closures near Raleigh, North Carolina. Flight disruptions: Over 5,500 flights were canceled or delayed, including 400 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.



Wednesday’s storm system that is now moving offshore after being pushed out to sea left behind an icy mess on Virginia and North Carolina roadways.

According to Virginia State Police, 275 crashes had been reported by late Wednesday afternoon, including at least two dozen that resulted in injuries.

Crashes also closed portions of Interstate 95 and I-85 near Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service reported up to 2 inches of snowfall per hour in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and in northeastern North Carolina.

According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com, more than 5,500 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S., including more than 400 in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.