Hundreds of crashes reported in Virginia as winter storms cause hazardous driving conditions

By
Updated  February 20, 2025 11:11am EST
FOX 5 DC

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for the District, portions of central, north central, northern, and southern Maryland, and parts of central and northern Virginia. Some areas could see total snow accumulations of up to one inch.

    • Icy roadways: Wednesday's storm left behind treacherous conditions in Virginia and North Carolina.
    • Numerous crashes: Virginia State Police reported 275 crashes, with injuries and road closures near Raleigh, North Carolina.
    • Flight disruptions: Over 5,500 flights were canceled or delayed, including 400 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

WASHINGTON - Wednesday’s storm system that is now moving offshore after being pushed out to sea left behind an icy mess on Virginia and North Carolina roadways.

According to Virginia State Police, 275 crashes had been reported by late Wednesday afternoon, including at least two dozen that resulted in injuries. 

Crashes also closed portions of Interstate 95 and I-85 near Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service reported up to 2 inches of snowfall per hour in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and in northeastern North Carolina.

According to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com, more than 5,500 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S., including more than 400 in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

A cold and blustery Thursday morning for the Washington, D.C. region as light snow showers move into the area.

