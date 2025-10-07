Hugo Hernandez-Mendez indicted in the murder of Dacara Thompson

The Brief Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, has been indicted in the murder of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson. He's been indicted on charges including common law murder, tampering with physical evidence and burying/disposing of a body in an unauthorized place. Funeral services were held for Thompson last month at the Kettering Baptist Church Legacy Center in Upper Marlboro.



Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, has been indicted in the murder of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson.

Hernandez-Mendez has specifically been indicted on charges including common law murder, tampering with physical evidence and burying/disposing of a body in an unauthorized place.

"Today’s indictment marks a critical step in the criminal justice process," Jackson said in a statement. "Thank you to our law enforcement partners and attorneys for their work on this case."

What happened to Dacara Thompson?

The backstory:

Thompson was reported missing on Aug. 23, one day after she was last seen at a gas station in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Surveillance footage shows her approaching a black SUV in the early morning hours, speaking with the driver and then getting into the vehicle. That SUV was later traced to a home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive in Bowie, police said.

Detectives searched the residence on Sept. 4 and say they found evidence indicating Thompson was murdered in a bedroom inside the home. Her body was later discarded off a Route 50 bridge, about seven miles away, according to police.

Hernandez-Mendez, who lives at the address and had access to the SUV, was taken into custody shortly after, where he's been held without bail. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials say that he is undocumented.

Funeral services were held for Thompson last month at the Kettering Baptist Church Legacy Center in Upper Marlboro.