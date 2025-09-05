Hugo Hernandez-Mendez: Who is the man charged in Dacara Thompson’s murder?

The Brief Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, is charged in the murder of missing teen Dacara Thompson. Police linked Hernandez-Mendez to a Bowie home where they say Thompson was killed. The suspect is being held without bond.



Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, has been arrested and charged in the killing of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, authorities announced Friday during a news conference.

Here's what we know about Hugo Hernandez-Mendez:

- Thompson was reported missing on August 23, one day after she was last seen at a gas station in Lanham. Surveillance footage shows her approaching a black SUV in the early morning hours, speaking with the driver, and then getting into the vehicle. That SUV was later traced to a home in the 12000 block of Kembridge Drive in Bowie, police said.

- Detectives searched the residence on September 4 and say they found evidence indicating Thompson was murdered in a bedroom inside the home. Hernandez-Mendez, who lives at the address and had access to the SUV, was taken into custody shortly after.

- Investigators are still working to determine whether Hernandez-Mendez and Thompson knew each other prior to her disappearance.

- Hernandez-Mendez is charged with first- and second-degree murder and is being held without bond by the Department of Corrections.

- Bond hearing set for Monday.

