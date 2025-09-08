Howard University student arrested by DC police who say he was fleeing from officer: MPD

A Howard University student was arrested and charged after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and possessing drugs early Saturday morning in northwest Washington, Metropolitan Police Department officials say.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near the apartments in the 900 block of W Street.

Suspect faces charges

Officials say 21-year-old Walter-Thomas Amondji of Upper Marlboro was arrested and charged with fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance believed to be cocaine.

According to an MPD public incident report, a search of Amondji’s wallet "yielded 0.28 grams of white powdery substance, later field tested and indicated for the presence of cocaine base."

Campus responds

"The Office of Student Affairs is working to contact the students involved and has already been in touch with the family of the detained student," a statement from Howard University said. "We realize that this situation, as well as the heightened federal law enforcement presence across Washington, D.C., has created both concern and anxiety among many students and their families. We want to reemphasize that the safety of our community is our top priority, both on and off campus."

