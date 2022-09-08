article

Howard University is rallying students, and alumni ahead of its 2022 homecoming celebration.

This year, the Washington D.C.-based HBCU dubbed the week-long event "The Meccaverse." The university said that the theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the "special universe" called Howard University.

"Our ability to use the lessons, the successes and the struggles of our past to build a legacy that will sustain future generations is a part of what makes Howard University unique," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "The Meccaverse highlights the long-lasting experiences that shape us and strengthen our community. I am excited for the return of a fully in-person Homecoming celebration because this gathering always serves as an opportunity for reflection and innovation – a reminder of why we call Howard home."

This year’s Homecoming celebration will be held in person for the first time since 2019.

In a statement, the university said it is "excited to welcome Howard University students, alumni, staff and friends to its campus for several key Homecoming events including the Homecoming football game and Bison Pep Rally, the Fashion Show, Greek Life Step Show, Homecoming Day of Service, Lavender Reception, and the iconic Yard Fest Concert."

The celebration begins October 15 and will continue through October 23. A complete schedule of events will be released as information becomes available via homecoming.howard.edu.

Watch the Howard University Homecoming theme reveal video below: