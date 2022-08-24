Howard University residence hall evacuated after bomb threat

A Howard University residence hall was evacuated overnight while authorities investigated a bomb threat.

Authorities say the threat was made by a male caller against Cook Hall on the university’s main campus just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

D.C. police and university staff searched the facility. An ‘all clear’ was issued around 1 a.m.

Earlier this year bomb threats were investigated at Howard University and other historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S.