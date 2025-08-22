Howard University president steps down; interim leader named

The Brief Howard University President Ben Vinson III stepping down, the school announced Friday. President Emeritus Wayne A.I. Frederick will serve as interim leader while a successor is chosen. Vinson cited AI, data science, and global engagement as key priorities during his tenure.



Howard University President Ben Vinson III is stepping down, the university announced Friday in a post on its official X account.

Vinson, the school’s 18th president, will be succeeded on an interim basis by President Emeritus Wayne A.I. Frederick, according to the Board of Trustees. A permanent successor has not yet been named.

"Over the course of my tenure as President, I have worked with unwavering commitment to advance the strategic vision I believe best serves the future of this institution," Vinson told the university’s online publication, The Dig. He cited efforts in artificial intelligence, data science, and global engagement as key priorities.

"My foremost priority has always been the well-being and success of this community," Vinson added, "and I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and constructive transition."