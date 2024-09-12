Howard University named top HBCU by Forbes

Forbes magazine recently named Howard University the top historical Black college or university in the nation, according to its 2024–2025 America’s Top Colleges rankings.

The annual list showcases 500 schools producing "successful, high-earning and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt." Colleges are ranked based on return on investment, average student debt, and graduate outcomes. Freshman-to-sophomore retention rates, on-time graduation, and alumni salaries were also considered.

Other HBCUs on the Forbes list include Spelman College, Morehouse College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Hampton University.

The university was recently gifted $175 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies to support its College of Medicine, public health initiatives, and education of health professionals of color.

"Howard University’s top ranking among HBCUs adds momentum to our march into the upper tier of the nation’s research institutions," said Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. "Howard’s singular influence at the nexus of intellectual discovery and global culture cannot be overstated, and we will continue to push the boundaries of knowledge to help the world solve its most pressing challenges."