A Howard University faculty member was the driver involved in the tragic crash last week that left first-year student Mohamed Samura dead.

Howard's Office of University Communications shared a statement with FOX 5 Monday, confirming the news.

Last Thursday, around 3:45 p.m., campus police began receiving reports that someone had been struck by a car outside the dorm, Cook Hall, at the intersection of Fairmont and Sixth Streets NW.

Howard faculty member involved in deadly crash outside dorm

First responders from D.C.’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services, and several Metropolitan Police officers were dispatched to the area to assist the staff member and the student. The school said that both were rushed to Howard University Hospital.

Related article

Initially, they believed that Samura and the staff member sustained "non-life-threatening injuries."

However, the freshman Computer Information Systems major from Fredericksburg, Virginia, succumbed to his injuries and died.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined that the faculty member was traveling in a blue sedan when they collided with Samura and then a wall.

"A bright and accomplished member of the Howard University community, Mr. Samura earned selection to the School of Business Dean’s List and demonstrated great skills as a member of the University’s award-winning ESports Team," said Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. in a statement. "The University extends our profound condolences and prayers to his family, friends, classmates and instructors during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished moments shared with him. Further, I ask that the privacy of the family be respected and that we keep them in our thoughts and prayers."



