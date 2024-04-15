Freshman Howard student dies after being hit by car on campus

A freshman Howard University student died Sunday after being injured in a car accident last week.

Mohamed Samura, a Computer Information Systems major from Fredericksburg, VA, was hit by a car on the afternoon of April 11 on Fairmont St. NW on Howard University's campus.

Officials say the driver of a blue sedan collided with Samura and then a wall. Both the driver and Samura were taken to the hospital.

Samura died from his injuries Sunday night.

"A bright and accomplished member of the Howard University community, Mr. Samura earned selection to the School of Business Dean’s List and demonstrated great skills as a member of the University’s award-winning ESports Team," said Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. "The University extends our profound condolences and prayers to his family, friends, classmates and instructors during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished moments shared with him. Further, I ask that the privacy of the family be respected and that we keep them in our thoughts and prayers."