Howard County, once among safest, confronts rising violence after shootings

A string of violent crimes, including multiple shootings and a tragic double homicide, has shaken Howard County in recent weeks, prompting local officials to reaffirm their commitment to public safety.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball acknowledged the recent wave of violence in a statement Monday, calling the incidents "disturbing" and urging the community to remain vigilant.

"Everyone should be safe and feel safe," Ball said. "Gun crimes committed by young people are plaguing many communities across our nation, and Howard County is not immune."

Homicides in Howard County

Timeline:

On Jan. 14, 17-year-old Lance Carrington was shot and killed in Columbia in what police described as a targeted attempted robbery. Three suspects were arrested and charged with first-and second-degree murder, while a fourth suspect, 16-year-old Jemik Parker, remains at large. Authorities consider Parker armed and dangerous and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

On Feb. 22, another shooting outside a Lidl grocery store left 16-year-old Michael Robertson dead and 15-year-old Blake McCray critically injured. Police later arrested 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah, charging him with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Just two days later, on Feb. 24, police responded to a tragic domestic violence incident in Columbia’s Owen Brown neighborhood, where 33-year-old DiAngelo Smith allegedly shot and killed his grandparents , Jack and Barbara Stokes, inside their home.

One of the safest cities in America

The recent surge in violence stands in stark contrast to Columbia’s reputation as one of the safest cities in America. In 2023, WalletHub ranked Columbia as the second-safest city in the nation, and in 2024, the city’s ranking fell to No. 8.

The county executive acknowledged that despite historically low crime rates, the community is facing an unsettling pattern of violence.

"Long-term reductions in crime data mean little when we are seeing multiple acts of violence in short periods of time," he said.

Howard County Police response

What they're saying:

Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said officers are working diligently to investigate these crimes and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Ball commended the police department for their quick arrests in several recent cases, stressing that public safety remains the county’s top priority.

The county executive urged residents to support one another, particularly those who may be struggling.

"I implore you to please look out for your family members, neighbors, and those in your lives who may be struggling in silence," he said. "Help is always available through any crisis you may be facing."

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball

Read County Executive Ball's full statement below:

"Recently, we have seen a number of concerning incidents involving violence in our community. Any loss of life is devastating, especially when it is due to violence. When tragedy occurs in our community, we collectively grieve as one Howard County family. Our hearts break for the families and friends of those who were injured or killed.

This is a time when community support is more meaningful than ever. Everyone should be safe and feel safe. This series of violent events is disturbing and can certainly impact our ability to feel safe. Working closely with our Howard County Police Department, and other stakeholders, we remain committed to taking strong measures to ensure public safety is a priority.

Long term reductions in crime data mean little when we are seeing multiple acts of violence in short periods of time. I have been working closely with Police Chief Gregory Der and our entire Police Department to address these issues and create solutions moving forward. It is unnerving to have events like these in Howard County - A place that is known as home to one of the safest cities in America. However, it is also reassuring to know that our police officers have been making quick arrests in some of these dangerous and deadly incidents.

Gun crimes committed by young people are plaguing many communities across our nation and Howard County is not immune. This type of violence is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

Tragically, we have also seen a significant increase in domestic violence deaths in our communities. More than half of the homicide victims during the last year were killed by a family member.

We remain fortunate to have a dedicated community who comes together in the most challenging of times. I implore you to please look out for your family members, neighbors, and those in your lives who may be struggling in silence. Help is always available through any crisis you may be facing.

I applaud our police department on the progress and closures in these cases, and I know they are still working very hard. Please, join me in sending a message that there is no place for violence in our community."