Teen arrested after deadly shooting outside Lidl in Maryland

An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly double shooting outside a Lidl grocery store in Columbia, Howard County police announced Sunday.

Emmetson Zeah, of Columbia, was taken into custody overnight and is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and related offenses. He is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

Murder investigation

The backstory:

Police responded just before 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire in the parking lot and bus loop area of the Lidl in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. Officers found two teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Michael Robertson, 16, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Blake McCray, 15, also of Columbia, was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe Zeah specifically targeted the victims, though the motive remains unclear.

A firearm and the clothing Zeah allegedly wore during the shooting were recovered from his residence, police said.

Zeah is also being charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Feb. 14 non-contact shooting in the 10200 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia. He is alleged to have fired several shots but nobody was struck in that incident.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.