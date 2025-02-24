33-year-old man accused of shooting, killing grandparents at Columbia home

The Brief A Howard County man is accused of killing his grandparents at their home in Columbia. Police say Jack Dee Stokes and Barbara Stokes were fatally shot by their grandson, DiAngelo Smith. The motive in the shooting remains unclear.



A Howard County man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents at their home in Columbia, Md.

What we know:

Officers responded to the home in the 6300 block of Red Haven Road for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 24. When they arrived, police encountered a man with a gun in a car parked outside the home and took him into custody.

Officers then found the two adult victims dead with gunshot wounds inside the residence.

During the preliminary investigation, police learned that the man and the victims were relatives and that he shot both before returning to his vehicle.

The victims have been identified as Jack Dee Stokes, 78, and Barbara Stokes, 65. Police say the couple was killed by their grandson, 33-year-old DiAngelo Smith.

What we don't know:

Detectives say Smith was living in the home with his grandparents but they say the motive remains unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Smith is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related charges. He is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.