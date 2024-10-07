2024 Presidential Election in Maryland: How to vote, voter registration, what's on the ballot & more

The Brief Early in-person voting in Maryland for the 2024 presidential election will begin on October 24. Voters can request a mail-in ballot online until November 1.



EARLY VOTING | MAIL-IN VOTING | VOTE IN PERSON | WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT

Early in-person voting in Maryland for the 2024 presidential election will begin less than two weeks before Election Day.

The state’s early voting centers will be open starting on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 through Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During the early voting period, voters should go to an early voting center in the county where they live.

Voting during early voting is the same as voting on Election Day. When you get to the early voting center, you will check in to vote and vote your ballot.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone, unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

Voters can also review the sample ballot from the voter look-up website.

Who can vote early in Maryland?

Any person that is registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person that is eligible to register to vote can vote during early voting.

Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.

To register and vote during early voting, go to an early voting center in the county where you live and bring a document that proves where you live. This document can be your MVA-issued license, ID card, or change of address card, or your paycheck, bank statement, utility bill, or other government document with your name and new address. You will be able to register to vote and cast your ballot.

When can I vote early in Maryland?

For the 2024 presidential election, early voting will be available from Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 through Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, including Saturdays and Sundays. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For both the 2024 Presidential Primary and General Elections, you can vote in an early voting center in the county where you live.

Here's the full list of Maryland early voting centers.

Any registered voter may vote by mail-in ballot. You don't need a reason to vote by mail-in ballot. It's another way to vote if you don't want to or can't go to an early voting center or your polling place.

If you do not know if you are registered to vote, use the Voter Look-up to find out. If you are not registered to vote, find out how to register to vote .

There are three ways you can request a mail-in ballot.

If you want to get a mail-in ballot for all future elections, you can sign up for the permanent mail-in ballot list when you request a mail-in ballot. Once you are on this list, we will send you your mail-in ballot for each future election you are eligible to vote in. You won't have to submit a request for each election.

Can someone else deliver my mail-in ballot in person in Maryland?

Yes, you can designate someone to be your agent. This person will take your completed mail-in ballot application to your local board of elections , pick up your ballot, and deliver it to you. To get your ballot this way, you and your agent must complete the Mail-in Ballot: Designation of Agent Form ( Papeleta de Votante Ausente: Formulario para Designar un Representante ). This form can also be obtained from your local board of elections .

How to receive a mail-in ballot in Maryland

You decide how you want to receive your ballot. You can receive it:

By mail. The Maryland Board of Elections can send it to your home or where you’ll be when ballots are mailed about 30-45 days before an election

Via a link in an email. The state Board of Elections can send you an email about 30-45 days before the election with a link to your ballot. You need a printer for this option since you’ll need to return your printed ballot by mail, at a drop box or at your local board of elections.

You pick how you want to receive your ballot on the request form.

How to fill out a mail-in ballot in Maryland

There are instructions with your ballot. Review the instructions carefully before starting to vote. If you received your ballot by mail or fax, you need a black pen to vote. Review your ballot before voting as your ballot may be multiple pages. Carefully fill in the oval to the left of your choice, and do not vote for more candidates than the number specified in the contest heading. If you wish, you may vote for fewer candidates than specified.

If you download your ballot from the State's website, you can print the blank ballot and mark your ballot by hand. Do not sign your name or make any other mark on your ballot.

Write-in voting is only allowed in general elections.

A general election ballot has spaces for write-in votes. To cast a write-in vote by hand, fill in the oval to the left of the space for the write-in vote, and write the first and last names of the person in the appropriate space.

You must mail or hand deliver your mail-in ballot to a voting location, a ballot drop-off box, or your local board of elections . You cannot email or fax your voted mail-in ballot.

You must mail or hand-deliver your voted ballot. You cannot submit your voted ballot online, by email or fax. Requests must be processed by local boards of elections to be effective, which can take several days.

If you are going to the polls to vote, make sure you do not return your mail-in ballot.

Submitting a mail-in ballot in Maryland

Use the envelope provided with your ballot. You can:

Mail your ballot. We recommend that you mail your ballot as soon as you have voted on it. It must be postmarked on or before primary election day (May 14, 2024). Your voted ballot must be received by your local board of elections by 10 am on May 24, 2024.

Take your ballot to a ballot drop box. When you receive your ballot, you will also receive a list of the ballot drop box locations in your county. You can view the list of drop box locations here.

Hand deliver your ballot. You must deliver it to your local board of elections by 8 pm on election day, or you may take it to an early voting center, or a ballot drop off box by the time the polls close.

The list of early voting centers for the 2024 Primary Election will be posted when available.

If you have specific questions, please contact your local board of elections or the State Board of Elections .

You can track your request and your ballot here.

Marylanders have the option to vote in person either during early voting or on election day. For the 2024 Presidential General Election, early voting runs from Thursday, October 24, 2024, to Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote early at any early voting center in your county.

Election Day:

Where: Your assigned polling place

Time: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Important Information:

You can bring one or two children under 18 with you to vote, as long as they do not disrupt the voting process.

Cell phones, pagers, cameras, and computers are not allowed in early voting centers or polling places.

You may bring printed materials, including a marked specimen ballot, to assist you while voting.

First-time voters may be asked to show ID. Acceptable forms include:Current photo ID (e.g., Maryland driver's license, U.S. passport)Recent utility bill or bank statement with your name and address (dated within 3 months)

Current photo ID (e.g., Maryland driver's license, U.S. passport)

Recent utility bill or bank statement with your name and address (dated within 3 months)

You can wear clothing, buttons, or stickers with political messages but must leave the polling place immediately after voting.

Write-in votes are allowed in general elections but not in primary elections. Instructions for write-in votes will be posted at voting locations.

If your employer requests proof of voting, ask an election judge for a Certificate of Participation.

In Maryland, third-party candidates Chase Oliver and Jill Stein will be on the 2024 presidential ballots alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will also be on the ballot, despite dropping out of the race in August.

Maryland voters will also be weighing in on a number of local races with a hefty number of candidates.

Here are some of the races we're watching:

U.S. Senate

Larry Hogan, Republican Party

Mike Scott, Libertarian Party

Angela Alsobrooks, Democratic Party

U.S. House Maryland District 8

Jamie Raskin, Democratic Party

Cheryl Riley, Republican Party

Nancy Wallace, Green Party

Also on the ballot in Maryland is a state constitutional amendment to establish a right to reproductive freedom. Several other states are considering ballot questions to enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution.

The right to abortion already is protected in Maryland law. The state approved legislation in 1991 to protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court allowed abortion to be restricted. That law was petitioned to the ballot and voters approved the right in 1992 with 62% of the vote. Advocates argue that adding the protection to the state constitution would make it even harder for opponents to try to strip away abortion rights in the future.