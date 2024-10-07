2024 Presidential Election in Virginia: How to vote, voter registration, what's on the ballot & more

The Brief The 2024 presidential election is less than a month away, but voters in Virginia have already begun casting their ballots. Early voting ends November 2 in Virginia, All 11 U.S. House seats held by Virginia are on the ballot.



How to vote early in Virginia

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election began on Sept. 20. The last day to vote early is Nov. 2.

All general registrar offices offer early voting. Some localities may offer early voting at additional locations. The hours at these locations and when they begin offering early voting vary.

For all early voting and ballot dropbox information, voters are encouraged to contact the general registrar's office .

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during early voting, and you do not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early.

You’ll need to show an acceptable form of identification , such as a Virginia driver’s license, or sign an ID confirmation statement to vote at the polls, or a provisional ballot will be offered and you are allowed until the Friday at noon following the election to provide a copy of acceptable identification to the electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

Provisional voters receive a notice to remind them of the deadline and right to attend the electoral board meeting

Where can I vote early in Virginia?

For the 2024 General Election, you can vote at a registrar’s office in the county where you live. All general registrar offices offer early voting.

Here's the full list of Virginia early voting locations.

How do I register to vote in Virginia?

You can register to vote online, by mail or in person.

You can register online using the elections department’s Citizen Portal . You’ll need a Virginia driver’s license or state ID card, your Social Security number and your date of birth.

To register by mail, download and complete a registration application , then mail it to your registrar’s office or call your registrar’s office to request a form. You can also pick up a registration form at public libraries, Department of Motor Vehicles sites, armed forces recruitment offices or other locations .

Register in person by submitting an application at your registrar's office. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 15.

How to vote with mail-in ballot

With the upcoming elections, Virginia residents have several options to vote by mail. Here’s a step-by-step guide to ensure your mail-in ballot is counted.

Applying for a Mail-in Ballot in Virginia

To vote by mail, you need to apply for an absentee ballot. You can do this online through the Virginia Department of Elections website or by submitting a paper application. All necessary forms are available on the forms page of the Virginia Department of Elections website .

The deadline to apply to vote absentee by mail is Oct. 25.

Special Provisions for Military and Overseas Voters

Military personnel and overseas voters can find specific absentee voting information on the military and overseas voting page. This ensures that all Virginians, regardless of their location, can participate in the election.

Tracking Your Ballot in Virginia

After submitting your absentee ballot application, you can track the status of your ballot. If you have submitted an absentee ballot application for a ballot to be sent by mail, you can track your ballot by logging into Ballot Scout.

If you are a voter in Fairfax County and submitted an application to vote absentee, please track your ballot here.

If you are a voter in Prince William County and submitted an application to vote absentee, please track your ballot here.

Permanent Absentee List

If you prefer to vote by mail in all future elections, you can join the permanent absentee list. You can apply online via the Citizen Portal or submit a paper application at your local general registrar’s office. Instructions for the paper application are detailed on the form itself.

Returning Your Voted Ballot

Once you receive and complete your absentee ballot, review the instructions carefully. Return your ballot to your local general registrar's office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Alternatively, you can drop it off at designated drop-off locations. If mailing your ballot, ensure it is postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your registrar’s office by noon on the third day following the election.

Emergency Absentee Ballots

In cases of emergency, such as hospitalization or the death of an immediate family member, you may be eligible to cast an emergency absentee ballot if you were unable to apply by the regular deadline.

How to vote in person in Virginia

Virginia law requires voters to present an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls.

Voting Requirements:

Voters without an acceptable ID can sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote provisionally.

Provisional voters must submit ID or sign the ID Confirmation Statement by noon on the Friday following the election for their votes to count.

Acceptable Forms of ID:

Review the list of acceptable voter identification before heading to the polls.

Provisional Ballot Process:

Voters without ID will receive written instructions on submitting their ID or signing the ID Confirmation Statement after voting provisionally.

IDs or signed statements can be submitted via fax, email, in-person, or mail, but must be received by the local electoral board by noon on the Friday after the election.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the Commonwealth of Virginia on Election Day, November 5.

What's on the ballot in Virginia

In Virginia, third-party candidates Chase Oliver, Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz and Cornel West will be on the 2024 presidential ballots alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Virginia voters will also be weighing in on a number of local races with a hefty number of candidates.

Here are some of the races we're watching:

U.S. Senate

Tim Kaine, Democratic Party

Hung Cao, Republican Party

U.S. House

District 7

Eugene Vindman, Democratic Party

Derrick Anderson, Republican Party

District 10