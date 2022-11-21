How to prevent RSV, COVID-19, flu infections ahead of holidays

With the holiday season in full swing, it's important to take preventative action to protect yourself, your children and other loved ones from the triple threat of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.

Despite the prevention methods available, Virginia doctors are already seeing high volumes of patients with respiratory illnesses filling hospital beds and, in many cases, requiring longer hospital stays.

To make sure you are as safe and healthy as possible this holiday season, follow these helpful tips from the Virginia Community Healthcare Association.

- Get vaccinated: Vaccines are recommended against the flu (6 months and older) and boosted against COVID-19 (5 years and older). For younger patients, the CDC recommends checking with a doctor before getting boosters.

- If you are sick, stay home: For both adults and children, it is important to contain an illness at home, rather than spread it at school or in the office.

- If you feel ill, contact a healthcare provider rather than going in person immediately (unless you are in immediate distress) to seek advice on your symptoms: This will protect our healthcare providers and eliminate potential hospital overflow.

- Use the simple but essential prevention techniques we had during the peak of the pandemic: Wash hands, avoid touching your face, cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze and limit time in large groups when possible.

Find out where you can get your flu vaccine near you here and your COVID booster here.