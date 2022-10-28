2-month old dies from RSV, brother hospitalized as respiratory virus overwhelms children’s hospitals

A northern Virginia family is preparing to say goodbye to their two-month-old son who died from respiratory syncytial virus – or RSV.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says Brodie Bystran passed away over the weekend from complications related to the virus. His twin brother, Silas, is at Inova Fairfax Hospital and is receiving treatment.

Brothers Brodie and Silas Bystran

Children's hospitals across the D.C. region are dealing with a surge in RSV cases leaving pediatric emergency rooms and ICU departments stretched to the limit.

Barnard says doctors are used to seeing RSV in young patients, but it seems more widespread this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

Brothers Brodie and Silas Bystran

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one year of age in the United States.

Symptoms of RSV infection usually include:

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.