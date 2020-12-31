How to get off the couch and Zumba into 2021

As winter sets in and the pandemic keeps us inside our homes, there is no better time than now to get your heart pumping and exercise.

2020 has definitely shaken things up, but that’s not stopping dance instructors at Powerhouse Studio in Gaithersburg from getting people up off the couch and moving.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, PowerHouse Studio had packed classes, full of dancers.

Socrate Pierre, PowerHouse Studio Owner, said it has been rough and tough to stay afloat.

"We opened six months before the pandemic. Business was smooth sailing, going good, we were actually getting to the peak of our business and then our little friend COVID visited us and said we’re going here and dropped dramatically down," said Pierre.

The business is now having to follow a new rhythm of adapting and adjusting.

"We had to dramatically, fast pace, change into a virtual world which we knew nothing about," said Pierre.

People are now working from home, but it is also important to work out from home and Zumba is a fun way to do it.

"It’s just a way to let loose and forget about the rest of the day," said Rachel Schewitzr, Powerhouse Studio Owner and Dance Instructor.

New Year’s resolutions can be tough to stick with, but that is why Pierre said don’t wait to take action.

"Honestly, I normally say don’t really wait for New Year, just try to start as soon as possible. Go at it, attack it and move," said Pierre.

To help you stay in shape during these difficult times, PowerHouse Studio in Gaithersburg is giving back to the community and offering a free Zumba class on select Fridays!

For more information, visit their website.

If the coronavirus pandemic taught us anything, it’s the importance of health.

Working out can be dreadful to some, but choosing a fun exercise like Zumba can provide an immediate reward.

